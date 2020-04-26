Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 23.6%

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) rose 23.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.74, approximately 2,002,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 354,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

TBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $771.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

