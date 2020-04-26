Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 23.6%

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) rose 23.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.74, approximately 2,002,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 354,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
TBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $771.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
