Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

