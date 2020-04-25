Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.