Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $113 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $112,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

