Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

