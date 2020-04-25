Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,147 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

