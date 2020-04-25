Cohen Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

