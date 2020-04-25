KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $327,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

