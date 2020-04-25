PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $138,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

