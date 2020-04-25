American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $105,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

