Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.