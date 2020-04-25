James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 696 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

