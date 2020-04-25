1776 Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

