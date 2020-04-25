Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.