Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.