Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 546,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

