Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

