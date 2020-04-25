Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

NYSE:ICE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

