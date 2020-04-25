Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.