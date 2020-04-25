Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,639 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.