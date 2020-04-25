Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

