Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,404 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.