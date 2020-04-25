Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cfra lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

