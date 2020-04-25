Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

