Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.