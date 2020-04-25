Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

