Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

