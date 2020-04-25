Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

