1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock worth $12,195,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

