Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $417,608,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.