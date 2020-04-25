Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.