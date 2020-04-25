Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

