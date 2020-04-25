Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

