Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 36,559 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

