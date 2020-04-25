Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

