Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,376 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

