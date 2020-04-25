Argent Advisors Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 51,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

