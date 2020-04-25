Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 91,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.