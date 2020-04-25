Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 550 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

