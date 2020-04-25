Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,491 shares of company stock valued at $120,795,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.