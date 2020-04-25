Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

