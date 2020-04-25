Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

