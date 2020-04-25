Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

