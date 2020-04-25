Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.