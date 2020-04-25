Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.