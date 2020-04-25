Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

