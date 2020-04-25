Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

