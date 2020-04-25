Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

