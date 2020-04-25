Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.