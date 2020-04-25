AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.8% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

